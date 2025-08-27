Charles Barkley Thinks Lakers Star LeBron James Could Be On The Way Out of LA

Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley dropped a blunt critique of LeBron James' remaining time with the Los Angeles Lakers, suggesting it's time for King James to ditch the LakeShow.

"LeBron is going to have to move on at some point. I mean, it is what it is," Barkley said, appearing on the BetMGM show.

It may have sounded like a typical Barkley hot take — though he drops a ton of truth — but Chuck made a salient point: LA hasn't won meaningful basketball in a while; what changes next year should James stick around?

"You know, he's been there, even though he's been putting up good numbers; they haven't been successful in probably four years," Barkley declared.

"It's already probably Luka's team now. You don't sign, trade for Luka Doncic, give him all that money, and it's not his team."

Barkley may get some call-out for ‘bad-mouthing’ the NBA's biggest product (LeBron), but his take on the Lakers' playoff struggles is a salty reminder for the LA faithful. And James.

Despite James' impressive stats, the LakeShow under James has suffered first-round exits or missed the postseason in four of the past five years.

The February 2025 blockbuster trade acquiring Doncic, while sending Anthony Davis to Dallas, marked a pivotal shift. Though still productive, James couldn't prevent a dismal 9-19 post-trade record last season.

Barkley has critiqued James before, but this assessment hits amid offseason buzz. Entering his 23rd season, James has certainly flirted with going elsewhere, like Cleveland or New York.

This week, James was allegedly spotted speaking with Nikola Jokic's agent, giving some attention to the Nuggets in Mile High.

Will James call it a career with the Lakers? Or will he chase one more championship elsewhere?

And the universal question: What happens to Bronny James?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela