Charles Barkley Calls Kendrick Perkins A Dope, Prompting ESPN Host To Respond

Charles Barkley delivered a smack in the face to ESPN's NBA coverage on "Inside the NBA," targeting the network's fetish for the Lakers and Warriors, namely LeBron James and Steph Curry.

With other teams on the rise and performing better than those marquee teams, Barkley accused ESPN of "always talking about the same stuff." Barkley also targeted ESPN host Kendrick Perkins for producing dumb commentary.

ESPN will soon be Barkley's employer, by the way. Chuck nailed Perkins and the network.

"I saw a fool, idiot on TV talking about the Lakers ‘saved the NBA.’ Yeah, yeah, he's an idiot and a fool. … Kendrick Perkins."

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins credited the LeBron and Luka Doncic Lakers team for "saving the NBA" — the same Kendrick Perkins who refused to vote for Nikola Jokic as MVP two years ago due to the color of his skin.

"First of all on the Lakers, they had a great two weeks," Barkley continued.

"He said the Lakers saved the NBA season and them fools, on the other network, which we're going to be working for next year. That's all they talk about."

Barkley acknowledged himself and his cast of TNT hosts as future "idiots" as they prepare to make the switch from TNT to the Mothership, starting next season.

He also highlighted the success of teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavs are riding a 12-game win streak, compounding their 21-4 season start, which began with a 15-win streak.

LA's big showdown versus Dallas, featuring Doncic in purple and gold, amassed 2.5 million viewers. Some called that figure low for a game of that hype.

Going back to Perk, he caught Barkley's tirade and responded on Thursday evening.

"Hey NBA on TNT, might wanna tell that senior citizen Charles Barkley that I’ll be around," Perkins posted.

"When he see [sic] an idiot or fool in person make sure he keep that same energy. He can come playing with me if he want to and imma Address his ass like the numbers on a house. Straight from the 409 homeboy and we bar none and fade all. #TexasBoy"

In 2025, ESPN's credibility regarding objective sports reporting suffered a massive drop-off.

Perkins has been called out as an example of ESPN's outrageous takes instead of "Big J" reporters, having split with Zach Lowe while signing Kendrick Perkins to a contract extension.

Viewers revolted Thursday morning when internet streamer Kai Cenat joined Stephen A. Smith on First Take.

