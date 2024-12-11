Charles Barkley Sends 'Inside the NBA' Co-Hosts Into Tears After Jay Z Mention

Nothing is off-limits with Charles Barkley.

The ‘Inside the NBA’ analyst is known for speaking his mind. And on Tuesday night, Chuck sent his co-hosts — Shaq, Ernie and Kenny — into laughter and weeping after someone brought up rapper Jay-Z.

Jay-Z has been in some damning headlines over serious allegations, and when Kenny "The Jet" Smith made a casual reference to the rapper, Charles Barkley stepped in to check him.

The timing was perfect.

"Probably not a good time right now," Barkley said.

WATCH:

Kenny almost lost his train of thought, while Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson needed a break from Barkley's snappy comment.

"You’re all silly, man," Smith said in response.

"Go see if you can fix the wall, will you, Shaq?" Ernie Johnson added. "In fact, here, I’ll go with you."

Barkley's highlight reel of ‘Inside the NBA’ moments continues to grow. Hopefully, once the show transitions from TNT to ESPN, the magic won't be lost along the way.

As for Mr. Z, Jay was named in a lawsuit filed on Dec. 8, alleging he committed a heinous act at the MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000 alongside rapper Diddy.

