Charles Barkley Hilariously Admits He Didn't Watch ANY of NCAA Game He Was Supposed To Cover

Chuck is gonna Chuck.

In one of the funniest clips I've seen in quite some time, apparently no one told Charles Barkley which March Madness game he was supposed to be watching and covering Friday night. Or if they did, Barkley purposely ignored it - incorrectly assuming that TNT analyst Ernie Johnson would never go to him first to talk about the Illinois vs Xavier game.

BARKLEY DIDN'T WATCH THE RIGHT GAME

"What was your biggest takeaway from the first half?" Johnson asked Barkley, who then went "Uhh," and began panicking and struggling through the papers on his desk, trying to kill time and find out what the score even was.

"Well, Ernie, that's a good question…" Barkley began as the rest of the panel began cracking up, with one of them even saying, "Yeah, that question really came out of left field!" With everyone ripping him, Barkley shot back, "Hey you know I was watching the Bryant vs Michigan State!"

"You can't watch more than one game at a time? "You watch all those TV shows all the time", Clark Kellogg continued.

Eventually, Barkley ended the awkward but hilarious moment in the best way possible by admitting he didn't watch any of the game and humbly said, "I was paying attention to the Bryant game. Please give that question to Clark or Kenneth" which sent the panel into even more of a hysteria.

FANS TUNE INTO THESE SHOWS FOR BARKLEY

The best part of this whole clip is that it's precisely why people tune into the NBA on TNT and the NCAA on TNT pre, half and post-game shows in the first place. They want to hear what Shaq and Barkley are going to say and how they are going to respond to whatever chaos or boringness happens on the basketball court.

There's something especially cool and powerful about Charles Barkley remaking his career in his 60s. It's authentic, it's relatable, and it's hilarious to see Charles Barkley making tens of millions of dollars just to not give a damn about so many things.

Hey Chuck, with 8 different games today, no worries from my end about that. But please make sure to watch Rick Pitino's St. John's take on John Calipari's Arizona in what is sure to be a battle at 2:40pm