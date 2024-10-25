Charles Barkley Goes On Rant, Telling NBA Star Joel Embiid To Suck It Up And Play

Millionaire athletes taking days off, particularly in the NBA, has been a groan-worthy talking point for blue-collar Americans.

Charles Barkley, known to speak his mind (unfiltered), went on a whole rant about the NBA's problem with "load management," based on the recent drama involving Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Like many of his NBA brethren, Embiid has embraced the load management model, which has led him to miss the first three games, at least, of the new NBA season.

Without much rhyme or reason, NBA players are choosing when they want to play, and not.

Barkley ripped Embiid for being handsomely paid yet taking days off to "prepare" himself for the playoffs.

The "Inside the NBA" commentator put it simply: the everyday American fights through most circumstances to show up for work. …

Why shouldn't an athlete, paid hundreds of millions of dollars, not be held to the same standard?

"Man, I don’t have any idea what the Sixers are doing. I don’t think it’s fair," Barkley said.

"[Embiid] just signed for three years, $193 million," he added. "Three years, $193 million to play basketball. We’re not steelworkers, we’re not nurses, like people who’ve got real jobs who have to work 40-50 hours a week. We’re playing basketball at the most four days a week. Most of the time three days a week. He has the best backup in the league in [Andre] Drummond."

Spot on, Sir Charles.

WATCH:

As a result of Embiid's game plan, the NBA has announced its intent to launch an investigation into the Sixers.

The NBA hopes to find the reasons for Embiid's sidelining, which ultimately cheats the fans who attend games, the viewers at home checking out the nationally televised games, and the team itself.

Embiid has also sworn off playing back-to-back games to preserve his health; contrary to proof that the load management model frequently, if ever, produces fruit for the team giving its star time off.

See the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard as the perfect example.

Barkley added, "If they had to say it — and Kenny [Smith] and Shaq [O’Neal] know this – just say hey I’m going to play 25 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back. Or then Drummond plays, but to come out and say it in advance was stupidity by the Sixers. Period."

The Sixers are opening their season without Embiid or newly acquired star Paul George — the latter of whom suffered an actual injury in the preseason with a hyperextended knee.

On Wednesday, new ESPN reporter Sham Charania relayed that the NBA is investigating the Sixers for keeping Embiid out of action and hinting at it previously by alluding to a new system of management that will allow Embiid, known for often being injured, to sit certain games like back-to-backs to remain healthy.

To limit the number of games under the banner of "load management" for overly cautious players, the NBA implemented rules to discourage players from sitting out games, including limiting the minimum number of games played to be eligible for MVP consideration.

If players continue to miss games out of an abundance of caution, NBA commissioner Adam Silver will need to enforce stricter rules to incentivize the league's players to show up for games … as if the generational wealth wasn't a reason alone …

