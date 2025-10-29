Charles Barkley Calls Today's NBA Stars Bums For Being 'Uncoachable'

Sir Charles is fed up.

Charles Barkley, the NBA Hall of Famer, unloaded on today’s "bums" in the NBA who can’t take a little coaching.

He went off on Inside the NBA while previewing Wednesday’s late-game slate.

Barkley was able to run his mouth while also taking direction from a coach, a rare type of star in today’s league.

"In my day, when a coach criticized you, it was called good coaching. When people criticize players today, it’s called hating. And that’s why these bums be driving me crazy... It ain’t criticism. It’s coaching."

WATCH:

The 62-year-old star came from the hardened days of the 1980s and 1990s, going on to win the 1993 MVP and earn 11 All-Star nods.

Looking at the state of the NBA, old stars like Barkley are speaking up to save the league; tackling the many issues one-by-one.

The subject of the NBA's load management problem has re-emerged after a former league great publicly criticized the idea of deliberately resting during games.

Michael Jordan recently denounced the practice during his interview series with Mike Tirico.

"[Load management] shouldn’t be needed, first and foremost," he said.

Fans end up paying the price as they spend big money to see stars who never take the court.

It is the kind of shift in player mentality that makes Barkley’s words hit even harder.

Barkley’s comments were another nugget of truth dropped on Inside the NBA, which continues to hold up well as the loud voice of old-school hoops.

On Wednesday’s show, Ernie Johnson made a quip about not yet talking about the Cowboys despite being under ESPN's invisible hand. He teed Barkley up into ripping Dallas but mostly their bumbling defense.

"We are contractually obligated to talk about the Cowboys every day. They can’t stop a bloody nose," Chuck said. "Stop people from scoring! Don’t trade your best defensive player, then whine, because you can’t stop anybody."

