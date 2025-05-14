Charles Barkley Says Whether 'Legal Or Illegal,' He's Done More For Auburn Than Other Athletes. Don't Call Him

Auburn alum Charley Barkley is hellbent on not wasting any more of his money on helping fund a college athletics team, as the former Tiger has made it clear that he's given the most ‘illegal or legal’ money of any former player.

The conversation surrounding NIL has been a hot-button topic in college athletics over the past five years, with more changes on the way with the upcoming House settlement that will see schools paying players directly.

One of those former players who has been outspoken about the amount of money he's spent in the past on his school is Charley Barkley. After telling Dan Dakich recently that he was done helping out his Auburn Tigers with buying players because of the lack of return on investment, it's clear that Barkley is not changing the way he thinks on this subject.

While there is still the need for boosters to donate to the programs they love, it's become an interesting thing to watch as players only stay on-campus for a short period of time. All this does is drive away the folks who want to be invested in a program, especially if an athlete is only around for a year, and that's being generous.

Charles Barkley Is Not Wasting Money On NIL

A problem that many donors are facing right now is the mindset of giving money to a school so that they can purchase the best players, only to see them leave for a better paycheck down the road.

For Charles Barkley, he's done enough for Auburn in his mind, and whether that was in a legal or illegal way, wasting his own money is no longer an option.

"Number one, players being able to go to a different school every year for more money, and I'm not even sure how it works in basketball," Barkley told OutKick. "At least in football you get a guy for three years and pay him a lot of money. I'm not sure giving a guy millions of dollars to come to school for six months, I don't see a return on investment, and how that benefits anybody.

"Like I've said, I feel pretty good whether legal or illegal, about the amount of money I've given Auburn. I don't think anybody has given more, legal or illegal. But the notion I'm gonna up the ante because you can do it now, and give them millions of dollars so we can just be successful in basketball, that's just stupid."

Transfer Portal Continues Creating Financial Chaos, Barkley Is Confused

The one portion of the current landscape of college athletics that continues to draw confusion from the leaders is the transfer portal. Right now, there is a push from conference commissioners, and coaches, to change the portal calendar, which would lead to just one period.

But, until that aspect of this whole situation is changed, we are going to be searching for answers every step of the way. As for Charles Barkley:

"Listen, I don't know how this stuff works. This transfer thing is crazy," Barkley noted. "I'm not even sure what the hell is gonna happen to college sports. To be able to go to a different school every year is absurd and crazy. And, to be able to be a free agent every year is just crazy.

"Like, they have some serious issues, and I don't know how it's gonna turn out. I feel bad, you have to understand most of these kids, 99% of these kids, are never gonna touch a pro sport in any capacity. Most of them are getting a free education, which is really important, the most important thing by far. But, I just don't know how it's gonna turn out, because it's ugly out here right now."

He's not wrong, and the majority of college coaches would tell you the same thing about the current landscape of collegiate athletics.

But the one thing that is clear is donors, alums and boosters are starting to have buyers' remorse about investing so much money to help an athletic program with no guarantee of actually winning a championship.

And, what kind of return on investment are they actually getting, even with their team winning a title?

That's the problem that plenty of athletic departments are seeing when they pick up the phone and call a donor looking for money.