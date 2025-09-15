Chargers Star Rusher Khalil Mack Goes Down With Awful Arm Injury

Los Angeles Chargers star pass rusher Khalil Mack suffered a nasty arm injury during Monday night's primetime game against the Raiders.

Mack, 34, went down after some unfortunate friendly fire — as he wrapped up Las Vegas wideout Tre Tucker, a teammate’s hit appeared to catch Mack's left wrist and elbow.

The unfortunate scene, showing Mack in great pain from Allegiant Stadium, also happened in Week 2 against Mack’s old team — the Raiders, who shipped him out in a blockbuster 2018 trade to Chicago.

The nine-time Pro Bowler appeared in great pain and rushed to the medical tent after the play.

He returned to the sidelines before the halftime break with his left arm in a sling.

The Chargers ruled him questionable to return, at the start of the second quarter.

It was a cruel twist after LA started the night on a high note.

On the very first play, linebacker Daiyan Henley snagged a ricocheted Geno Smith pass, setting up the Chargers for an early field goal.

The Bolts are perpetually on the "cursed" list, forever hobbled by injuries.

This season has been no different: before Week 1 even kicked off, franchise left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the year with a torn patella.

That left more weight on Mack’s shoulders — and he was answering the call. The former fifth overall pick had been anchoring LA’s pass rush after the team’s split with longtime nightmare Joey Bosa.

Coming off a strong campaign under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, the Chargers defense looked like the one unit the team could rely on, even as Slater’s absence threatened to limit Justin Herbert’s protection.

Now, without Mack, LA faces yet another uphill battle. To keep pace with their standout 2024 defensive form, the Bolts will need a Herculean effort from Bud Dupree and the rest of the unit.

Speedy Recoveries KM.

