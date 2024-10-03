Chargers Safety Derwin James Not Changing 'S**t' Following Suspension Over Hard Hit

Many fans believe that the NFL's decision to suspend Chargers safety Derwin James for one game after a hit on a Steelers player in Week 3 was unfair.

Some fans were unhappy because James was already sidelined for the Chargers' game against the Chiefs in Week 4, leading to speculation that the league favored Kansas City.

NFL executive Jon Runyan sent a strong message to James, accusing him of a history of dirty hits. While James has delivered hard hits in the past, his tackle on Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was seen as a questionable play at worst.

Runyan released his stern warning: "[Derwin's] continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated. Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player."

However, there was little to back up Runyan's ire and discipline against Derwin James.

Of course, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh disagreed with the one-game suspension, delivering a Harbaugh-esque answer to the dilemma.

But now, Derwin James is speaking out about his suspension, and warning Runyan that his style of play won't change in response to the exec's strongly worded declaration.

Derwin fired back with heat upon return from his temporary ban. Speaking from Chargers practice on Wednesday, James said the following on getting slapped on the wrist by the league:

"No, it ain't going to change s**t," the safety answered, responding to a question about his "dirty" style of play. "It's definitely not going to change nothing. Like I said, I'm just going to go lower. I'm not going to change."

In recent years, the NFL has been scrutinized for imposing major restrictions on defenders and putting them in the crosshairs of referees.

Aside from the deviation from hard-nosed play, James objected to the fine handed down by the NFL.

"I'm not going to keep paying 700, 800 thousand [dollars]," James said, relayed by ESPN.

"There was not a defenseless player; [he] changed his course, and I thought that Derwin's helmet was stiff-armed by Mr. Freiermuth," Harbaugh told reporters last week.

LA went on to lose a one-score game against Kansas City, 17-10.

Fans can argue that the Chiefs left SoFi Stadium having lost more than they gained with the win after watching top wideout Rashee Rice leave the game early with a knee injury, taking friendly fire from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the play-caller inadvertently crashed into Rice's knee.

James recorded eight total tackles and a sack in the Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh.

The three-time Pro Bowler will have to patiently wait until next week to return to action as LA faces a bye this week. James will certainly have fire in his belly as he takes on the divisional rival Denver Broncos in Week 6.

"They told me the violation, the rule I broke and that was really it," James said regarding his hearing with the league. "It wasn't, you know, [about] how I could get better or what they're calling."

The Chargers are 2-2 to start Harbaugh's new regime in El Segundo.

