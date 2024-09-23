NFL Fans Mixed On Chargers Safety Derwin James' Suspension For 'Targeting'

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without three-time Pro Bowler Derwin James in Week 4 after the NFL dropped the hammer on James for allegedly targeting players with dirty hits.

NFL executive Jon Runyan blamed James, with a strongly worded critique, for helmet-to-helmet contact with Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiuermuth during Sunday's game.

James was issued a one-game suspension by the league.

Is there a strong argument against James' playing style?

Or has the NFL gone soft?

(Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

WATCH:

Runyan had it with James. The NFL exec's statement read:

"During the third quarter of Sunday's Chargers-Steelers game you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules.

"The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Steelers tight end, Pat Freiermuth. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.

"Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated. Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player."

NFL fans were not convinced by Jon Runyan's suspension, stating that James' hit did not warrant a suspension.

One fan commented on X: "It's a split second decision that you have to make when you don't know which play the other team is going to run, who is going to catch it, and if you are even going to be needed during said play. The NFL is bias [sic] and the officials are cheating like usual."

Another fan supported Derwin, "He’s literally on his feet at point of contact."

"NFL is on the cusp of losing fans and revenue if they keep this up," another fan declared.

The Chargers' struggling secondary will miss James in a divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted in his report that James will appeal the suspension.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela