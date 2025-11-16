Chargers OL Submits Flop Of The Year Candidate Against Jaguars

It seems like NFL players are more willing to flop these days in order to draw a soft penalty. But we saw perhaps the worst flop of the season in Jacksonville.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers were playing the Jaguars, and man did they get smoked. For a team named after something electrical, they brought absolutely no energy. The offense only amassed 135 yards of total offense (yeesh), and they ultimately lost 35-6.

What an elite troll, by the way.

In the midst of what was undoubtedly their worst defeat of the season, the Chargers managed to provide a moment that was somehow more embarrassing than their offensive output.

Center Bradley Bozeman had just finished off a blocking assignment and got pushed a bit by JoshuaHines-Allen right as the play ended. But Bozeman tried to make it seem as though Hines-Allen had either thrown a punch or hit him in the head, and flopped accordingly without getting hit by so much as a finger.

Wow, that’s pathetic.

I’m all for finding ways to win and creating momentum for your team when things aren’t going your way, but this isn’t how you do it. Referees sometimes do get duped by antics like this, but fortunately they didn’t.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Trey Sample tried his best to take the award away from Bozeman in the middle of a beatdown from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But this award goes to Bozeman, hands down. And it's going to take a really special (terrible?) moment to surpass that.