Chandler Simpson, The Next Rickey Henderson, Is Headed To Major League Baseball

Tampa Bay’s version of Ricky Henderson, outfielder Chandler Simpson, is coming to a Major League ballpark near you. Bases, you’ve been warned.

Simpson, who stole 104 bases in 110 Minor League games in 2024, was called up to the Bigs by the Rays on Friday after batting .301 and stealing eight bases in 17 games for Tampa’s Triple-A club, the Durham Bulls.

I haven’t watched a Rays game since that moniker was proceeded by "Devil," and Fred McGriff was stealing paychecks at first base.

But Simpson might just be reason to watch.

Alright, probably not. But if Bleacher Reporter or the fellas over at Jomboy Media splice together a few reels of the next Rickey Henderson swiping big league bases, I’m not going to look away.

Simpson’s no Bronco, he’s got legit wheels. In addition to stealing more than one hundred bags last summer, he snagged 94 the year before.

Two weeks ago, he beat out a grounder to first base.

That’s Rickey being Rickey type stuff.

Chandler Simpson Called Up By Tampa Bay Rays

Though Simpson got his call-up to the Big Leagues on Friday, he didn't play in the Rays' home loss to the Yankees. Due to travel, he wasn't at the ballpark until after the game started, making his way to the home dugout in the night's early innings. There's a chance Simpson will make his MLB debut on Saturday in Tampa's third game of a four-game series with New York.

Following Friday's loss, Chandler Simpson spoke with reporters: "Extremely grateful. The whole way, I was just thinking about everything that it took to get here, and just trying to stay in the moment."

As of Saturday afternoon, the entire Tampa Bay Rays team has just 24 stolen bases on the season. Should Simpson find his way on base, you can bet he'd jump at the opportunity to add to that total. Then, he can set his sights on MLB's current stolen bases leader, Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz, who's helped himself to nine bags through baseball's first two months of the season.

Seems easy enough.

Henderson's all-time record of 1,406…might take a little longer.

