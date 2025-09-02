Hilarious Preview Drops For New Football Series, Stars A-List Actor

The full trailer for "Chad Powers" is here, and it's absolutely hilarious.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Hulu

Hulu Plot: After a career-ending game, Russ Holliday has to throw a Hail Mary and reinvent himself as South Georgia’s new QB, Chad Powers.

After a career-ending game, Russ Holliday has to throw a Hail Mary and reinvent himself as South Georgia’s new QB, Chad Powers. Cast: Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Clayne Crawford, Perry Mattfeld and Wynn Everett

Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Clayne Crawford, Perry Mattfeld and Wynn Everett Release date: Sept. 30, 2025

"Chad Powers" trailer released

For those of you who don't know, the origin story of "Chad Powers" is a stunt Eli Manning did years ago. He dressed up in a disguise as the character to mess with the Penn State football team. It was a fun little moment for college football fans.

Now, the story is being brought to life by Hulu with an actual full-blown fictional series starring Glen Powell and Steve Zahn.

It looks like it's going to be a ton of fun, judging from the full trailer that is finally out. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm very excited for "Chad Powers." It looks like the perfect kind of show to get the juices flowing during the college football season.

You don't need to tell me twice to watch a series starring Powell and Zahn that's a comedic look at the world of America's greatest sport.

Plus, Glen Powell is a legit A-list star. He's been blowing up the past few years with roles in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Anyone but You."

Now, he's bringing his skills and talent to Hulu with "Chad Powers."

You can catch "Chad Powers" starting Sept. 30. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.