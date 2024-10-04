Chad OchoCinco Is Somehow Not Scared About Facing James Harrison In MMA Fight

When Super Bowl LIX takes place on February 9, 2025, it won’t be the only fight between NFL players for a title that happens that week.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad OchoCinco and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison are evidently going to fight each other in an MMA-style fight before the NFL’s last game of the season. The two were rivals during their playing days, and it seems like their rivalry will be reignited in the most unexpected of settings.

While the details of the event are still in flux (date and time, specifically), we do know thanks to OchoCinco that it will indeed happen.

That doesn’t sound like a random call out to me, that sounds like a man who has already got the fight organized.

However, OchoCinco seemed to have forgotten a very important detail about the length of the fight, which Harrison promptly reminded him of in response.

Harrison responding like this further confirms that even though we don’t have a specific date and time, it will indeed happen.

Personally, I don’t know why in the ever-living heck OchoCinco would want to get in the ring with Harrison. Even though Harrison is 46, he can still lift weight in ways that most dudes could only dream of.

Here are just a few examples of what this guy can do in the weightroom. Granted, some of them happened a few years ago, but this just gives you a small sample size of why OchoCinco should be scared.

My personal favorite was playing volleyball with a medicine ball (molleyball?). Despite this well-kept list of athletic achievements by Harrison, OchoCinco still feels confident he can hang with the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Harrison is equally confident in his own abilities, and with good reason.

Frankly, my money is on Harrison in this one. Regardless, I’m going to be watching this insane opening act for Super Bowl weekend.