Championship Saturday Is Here With A Potential CFP Ripple Effect For SEC, Big Ten, ACC And Big 12 Title Games

ATLANTA, GA - Walking around the SEC's fan-fare on Friday afternoon, it was all smiles from folks clad in burnt orange and red. Knowing that a spot in the college football playoff was all but guaranteed for both Texas and Georgia heading into the conference title game, there's not a lot to complain about. Unless your a fan of another SEC team, preparing for a day that could present one final round of chaos.

Across from Mercedes Benz Stadium, home of the SEC championship, there is a chance that both teams playing for a title today will be right back here a few more times before the season ends. Atlanta will also host the quarterfinal game, along with the national championship on January 20th.

Get used to Atlanta. It might be worth it later this month or next year.

While Georgia has seemingly had a residency at the stadium, Texas fans are getting used to the hospitality around the conference title game. And it sure didn't take long for Longhorn fans to hear the chirping that was being barked at them from Bulldog fans as they walked around the massive Georgia Convention Center.

"Horns Down, guys. Horns Down. Y'all don’t stand a chance tomorrow," one 7-year old Georgia fan yelled at Texas fans walking around the event.

"We're just used to it now," the Texas fan responded. "But man, they’re teaching them early around here."

That they are, for a game that still means something to the fans that attend every season. While conference championship games are becoming a topic of discussion for some coaches across the country, mostly due to the ramifications of a loss this late in the season, the ‘It Means More’ mantra still holds true for this one in Atlanta, just as it does across the college football landscape in each conference.

For the SEC, the loser of this title game will be worried about where they are seeded in the upcoming college football playoff. But I will say, if Texas wins this afternoon, it would be a monumental moment for the football program in their first season as conference members.

SEC Eyes On The ACC Championship, As Clemson Looks To Cause Chaos

The most important aspect of the ACC championship tonight centers around the automatic-bid that comes with hoisting the trophy once the final whistle blows. If Clemson were to pull off the upset tonight, the college football playoff will have to decide whether SMU is worthy of a spot over Alabama. Yea, I think you know how that conversation will go.

Either way, the ACC title game could end, and only one team from the conference will make the playoff, which is a far-cry from what most thought could happen when the 2024 season began. If SMU and Clemson comes down to the final drive of the game, and Clemson were to win, Rhett Lashlee is going to lose his mind trying to politic for the Mustangs to still be included in the playoff.

As we heard this week, Lashlee mentioned that if his team came down with COVID this week, they'd be playing for a national championship, with no further data points to hurt their case.

For Alabama, they just need the Mustangs to handle business tonight, and don't force the committee to make a ‘hard’ decision on Sunday.

How about those stakes for the ACC?

Big 12 And Big Ten Title Games Are Important, 1st Rd Bye vs. Hosting

Ok, let's be honest. Penn State beating Oregon In the Big Ten title game would be a monster upset. I don't care what Vegas insiders want to put the betting odds at. This is another one of those moments for James Franklin where he has the opportunity to ‘win the big one’, and it wouldn't get any bigger (Besides A National Championship) than giving Dan Lanning his first loss of the season.

But at the end of the day, if Oregon finishes off the perfect season, it will come down to seeding for the College Football Playoff. Though let's not overlook the fact that if the Nittany Lions were to win, they should be the No. 1 seed, which would then have Oregon hosting a first round game.

So yes, the stakes are high in this one. Also, if you are looking to attend, there's still time, and it won't cost you much at all.

As for the Big 12 championship, welcome to the party Arizona State and Iowa State. We've been waiting on Matt Campbell for a while now, and he finally has a chance to get his team into the playoff conversation. As for Kenny Dillingham, he might just be the most fiery coach in college football, and has taken the Sun Devils from the depths of the Herm Edwards days to the Big 12 title game in their first year as conference members.

Obviously, this game is the ‘Win And You’re In' matchup. The Big 12 will not be getting two teams into the playoff, so the importance of this one goes far beyond who's hoisting the trophy in a sea of confetti after the game.

You've Made It To Championship Weekend, So Enjoy It

There are a number of teams that get to sit on the couch Saturday and watch the world burn, as their playoff spots have already been etched in stone. Sorry Alabama, you're not technically one of those teams JUST yet, but it's close.

It feels like yesterday we were watching Georgia Tech kick a field goal to beat Florida State in Ireland, which sent the Seminoles down a black hole that nobody expected. Now, we're here on championship weekend, waiting until Sunday at 12 p.m. ET to find out the seeding for every team in the college football playoff.

It's all come down to this, one final Saturday of college football before all sorts of fun ensues with the 12-team playoff.

So, just sit back and enjoy it. For Iowa State, Arizona State, Clemson, SMU and Alabama fans, I wish I could say you're day will not include some type of blood pressure antidote.