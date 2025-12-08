Notre Dame’s Opt-Out vs. Clark Lea’s Refreshing Honesty At Vanderbilt. Both Can Be Right About The CFP

Notre Dame’s decision to skip its bowl game after the CFP rankings snub falls flat, especially as Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea accepts responsibility and chooses to finish the season.

I don't know if Notre Dame understands that bailing on a bowl game is not going to garner the type of emotional support from college football fans that they think. On the other hand, Vanderbilt's Clark Lea decided that rather than attack the committee, he would embrace the fact that they wasted their opportunities for a CFP berth.

What we all witnessed on Sunday afternoon as we watched the fallout from the CFP's decision to finally put Miami above Notre Dame in the playoff ranking could've been prevented. I think we can all agree on that, even if you despise the Fighting Irish.

The real truth is that Hunter Yurachek and the CFP committee used Notre Dame as a television prop for an entire month to keep folks engaged in the useless rankings show that ESPN televises on Tuesday night.

Hopefully, this part of the entire process will dwindle down in the future, given that all it does is lead to a situation that we watched unfold Sunday afternoon.

"The rankings can’t just be musical chairs at some fifth-grade birthday party. They need to mean something," Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua said on the Dan Patrick Show.

Notre Dame Faced The Music For Miami Loss At Worst Time

I guess it took a ‘Rocky’ like comeback for Miami to finally jump into the same ‘pool’ as Notre Dame, so they could then be thrown into the playoff outskirts, prompting a backlash from Fighting Irish officials that included the team punting on a chance to play in the ‘Pop-Tarts’ bowl later this month.

All of this was preventable, and I mean that as someone who has the privilege of covering this beautiful, but highly dysfunctional sport, on a daily basis. When Notre Dame officials found out, just like the rest of us, they would not be playing football in the CFP, they decided they wouldn't play football any longer this season.

Good for them? I don't know, that's up to you to decide. But what I do know is that the school is not really sticking it to ESPN like they thought they were by declining a bowl invitation. One team, no matter how big their brand is, is not going to cause the type of disruption they think it will.

Oh, and it didn’t help Notre Dame that the ACC essentially went on a PR campaign in favor of Miami by airing the August 1st game multiple times on their own network during the buildup to the final rankings.

"We were mystified by the actions of the conference, to attack their biggest business partner in football and a member conference in 24 sports," Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua said on the Dan Patrick Show

"They have done permanent damage to the relationship between the conference and Notre Dame."

While I truly hate it for the players, staff and everyone associated with the football program that they had a carrot dangled in front of their faces for five weeks, only to then see it taken by the program they lost to in August is a real gut-punch.

But, Notre Dame is acting as though they are God's gift to college football, and that this exact thing hasn't transpired before. Does anyone remember when Georgia was ranked 1st headed into the SEC Championship in 2023, only to lose to Alabama, sending them out of the Top 4? Yea, Kirby Smart then took that ‘disrespect’ and devoured Florida State 63-3 in a bowl game, only propelling the program further into college football royalty.

Although it's barely in the same ballpark, taking a page out of the Clark Lea manual would be the smart move, given he has that Notre Dame pedigree.

Clark Lea Blames Nobody But Themselves For Vanderbilt CFP Ranking

I have to say, watching the Commodores head coach rightfully take the heat for their positioning in the postseason was a breath of fresh air.

I've made the argument that Vanderbilt should've had an opportunity to participate in the postseason for quite some time. But, I also respect the fact that Texas deserved to be ranked in front of them, along with three other teams in the CFP.

Diego Pavia and the Commodores won't be participating in the playoff, but they will play one more game together in Tampa, against the Iowa Hawkeyes. So, for a team that went 10-2 this season, who were in the CFP conversation for nearly two months, they decided it was only right to finish the job.

Vanderbilt didn't sulk. They wanted the opportunity to continue growing their brand. And yes, I understand the differences between a program like Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt who has found recent success.

But, I can also respect that Clark Lea had no ill-will towards the playoff committee, even if he had a few arguments to make, if he actually wanted to.

"That’s no one’s fault except our own. We had our opportunities, and we didn’t do enough. We are not victims in this process. Our ownership is in coming up short."

That was a head coach who knew they didn’t have the goods to convince the committee that a spot was deserved over others. Vanderbilt had their own gripes, which were warranted. Like, destroying Tennessee in the regular season finale, but not moving a spot in the rankings because the Vols were sent out of the Top-25.

Please, make that make sense. You can't, so don't even try.

But, what I can say is that while Notre Dame tried to garner the emotional support of college football fans on Sunday, and they will try again on Tuesday with a press conference, Clark Lea sounded like an actual grown up.

Two very different situations. But, Notre Dame has a guaranteed spot in the college football playoff starting next season, if they are ranked in the Top-12.

So, I hope the Fighting Irish receive a best supporting actor award stemming from their role in the playoff drama. But, don't act as though opting out of the ‘Pop Tarts Bowl’ is going to solve problems.