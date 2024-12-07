The College Football Playoff Committee Looks Like It Copied A Fraternity's Gameday Setup

While Arizona State won the Big 12 on Saturday afternoon, the College Football Playoff committee was looking on with what might be the worst setup I've seen this season. As the SEC Championship was preparing to kickoff in Atlanta, a video was posted on social media of the committee relaxing in chairs, not taking a single note.

Ok, let's be honest. Did you really expect the college football playoff committee to be sitting around its suite in Grapevine, Texas with a bunch of computers out and taking notes of what was transpiring this afternoon? Yes, I thought so too.

Which is why the video is so funny, as each member looks as though they were told beforehand that it was about to be taken, so act like you're intensely watching the ending of the Big 12 title game.

I've seen better setups outside in the freezing cold in Happy Valley, with TV's setup outside an RV, with a few hot dogs on the grill. This looked more like a memorial service, compared to playoff members deciding over which will be the final 12-teams to make the field.

You can even see two committee members in the back, acting as if they were upset with a play, with one holding his arms up.

In case you were wondering, the committee is eating well in Texas, including a Nacho Bar, charcuterie, hot wings, hamburgers and ‘freshly popped popcorn’. There will also be grilled chicken and shrimp for dinner.

I hope they enjoy the games on those ‘nice’ televisions, sitting on the table like a college frat house.

There's enough pressure on these committee members to get things right on Sunday, as the conference title games come to an end, while a number of teams await their playoff destination.

Next time, let's get them a television sponsor.