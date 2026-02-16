Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Was 'Offended' That Beverly Hills Expects Him to Follow the Law

Unfortunately for Jaylen Brown, the Beverly Hills Municipal Code doesn't care one bit whether he's Boston's secondary All-Star.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown makes roughly $50 million a year, but on Saturday, he learned that not even a fat NBA contract can exempt him from Beverly Hills city ordinances.

Brown, 29, attempted to host a cultural panel for his brand, 741, at a lavish mansion.

The permit for his event was denied by authorities.

Still, the gathering — roughly 200 guests deep — was hosted anyway. And when the event was shut down, Brown didn’t exactly take it in stride.

After police pulled the plug, he jumped on X with the emotional stability of a toddler to claim he was targeted (insinuating he was "racially" targeted … we'll get to that soon).

"Beverly Hills is so trash I’m offended," Brown posted, upset about the $300,000 he says he lost in event build-out costs.

For context, $300,000 is about 0.6% of Brown’s annual salary.

Brown later insisted he didn’t think he needed a permit because he was friends with the homeowner.

Freelance civil rights activist Jemele Hill soon chimed in, suggesting the city was engaging in selective (i.e., racial) enforcement. Brown reposted her statement on X.

"I live in LA, and everybody knows that Beverly Hills is on this type of time. JB rented a spot worth between $60M and $70M. Trust me when I tell you they selectively enforce all the time."

The selective enforcement argument would land harder if not for one inconvenient detail.

The city had already denied the permit due to previous violations at the property. Most people would read that as, Don’t do the event.

But Brown read it as, Meh … sounds like a good time.

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) later released a formal statement on the matter, refuting Brown's complaint.

"On Saturday, February 14, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) responded to an event taking place at a private residence in the Trousdale neighborhood of the City. An event permit was applied for and denied by the City due to previous violations at the address.

"Despite the fact that the permit was denied, organizers still chose to proceed with inviting hundreds of guests knowing that it was not allowed to occur. BHPD responded and shut down the unpermitted event."

Unfortunately for Brown, the Beverly Hills Municipal Code doesn't care one bit whether he's Boston's secondary All-Star.

Brown, who markets himself as one of the NBA’s deeper thinkers, appeared surprised that maximum occupancy limits are not suggestions.

"I know how to follow the rules," Brown insisted on X, standing for an event that was shut down for clearly not following the rules.

Beverly Hills officials confirmed that the ordinance applies to everyone — professional athletes, hedge fund managers, influencers, and anyone else who is convinced they are above the law.

A $285 million contract might buy you a lot of things in this world. It does not buy you diplomatic immunity from paperwork.

After all, this is a city where leaf blowers generate complaints.

The idea that 200 unpermitted guests would slip through unnoticed wasn’t bold. It was delusional.

Turns out, the only thing harder than dropping 40 in the Garden is clearing a permit in Beverly Hills.

