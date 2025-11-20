CeeDee Lamb Admits Vegas Night Out Led To His And George Pickens’ Benching

A boozy night out prompted a slap on the wrist for CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Teams rarely thrive when brass doles out star treatment to select individuals … which is why the Dallas Cowboys decided to bench wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for Monday Night Football's matchup in Vegas, which had everything to do with playing in Vegas.

Lamb revealed on Thursday that the one-series benching on Monday against the Raiders stemmed from staying out too late the night before and missing their 10 p.m. curfew.

Lamb said he and Pickens had dinner and drinks at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

"I was out a little late, after curfew," Lamb shared on Thursday.

As is typically the case, strong performance absolved them of any repercussions beyond sitting out one offensive series. After a quick three-and-out in their opening drive, Lamb and Pickens jumped back in and made their impact.

Lamb and Pickens combined for 210 receiving yards and two touchdowns that night against the Raiders.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer quickly forgave his receivers, to boot.

At one point, Schotty was seen going to the bench and hugging Lamb and Pickens, en route to a 33-16 win.

Lamb, the $136 million receiver, also denounced rumors that he threw up on Monday morning, ahead of game time.

"That’s a disrespect to even suggest that," he added. "I know how to hold my liquor."

Lady Luck watched over Lamb, who tallied 66 receiving yards and a touchdown against LV.

It's a good thing he can hold his liquor, though fans were more concerned after Week 1 if Lamb could hang onto the ball.

