CeeDee Lamb Already Planning To Get Fined For TD Celebrations With George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys wide receivers aren't too concerned about the NFL's policy against "violent gestures."

At Dallas Cowboys training camp Wednesday, CeeDee Lamb broke free for a long touchdown during team drills. Newly-acquired Cowboys receiver George Pickens ran the length of the field with Lamb. Then, the two broke out their own special handshake to celebrate before hyping up the crowd: three-point finger guns and Ja Morant's grenade celebration.

You know, the sort of celly that will get you a hefty fine during an NFL game.

In recent years, the NFL has been cracking down on its policy that prohibits "violent gestures" on the field. That includes any sort of weapon-related celebration and even finger guns to signal first downs.

"It's a long-standing policy, and we are going to enforce that," Commissioner Roger Goodell said last season. "We're going to continue on that focus. We don't think it's appropriate in those circumstances and sends the wrong messages. So, we'll continue to do that."

Lamb, though, doesn't seem too concerned. In fact, he's already expecting punishment from the league.

"I’ll pay the fine," he told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "It shouldn’t be a fine, but Lord knows they’re going to give it to us."

He later doubled down on Instagram, writing on his story: "keep the fines, we just wanna ball."

Pickens joins the Cowboys after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's expected to be WR2 behind Lamb, but Pickens believes the two wideouts could be the best receiving tandem in the league.

"CeeDee's a certain type of guy, then I'm a certain type of guy," Pickens told reporters on Wednesday. "So, when you mesh that together, it's like Mario Bros. We definitely can do something special."

Mario Bros.? Perfect… until they get fined for throwing imaginary turtle shells.