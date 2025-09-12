CeeDee Lamb Has Revenge On His Mind For Giants CB Dru Phillips

Pound per pound, the NFC East might be the most contentious division in the NFL.

Literally, no combination of teams — Eagles, Cowboys, Commanders, Giants — like each other. Nearly every game is contentious, and there is no love lost between people on the opposing sidelines.

On Friday, Cowboys wide receiver CD Lamb made sure that there will be an extra layer of tension when he and the boys face off against the Giants on Sunday.

The two teams will clash for their first of two meetings in 2025, and Lamb will likely line up against second-year CB Dru Phillips. While that might seem inconsequential, it figures to be an electric match-up.

Last season , Lamb played through a shoulder injury for multiple weeks that seemed to worsen after a matchup with the Giants. Phillips was the player who laid the hit on Lamb and supposedly led to him missing the final two games of the season.

Lamb hasn’t forgotten that, and on Friday, he said he intends on taking revenge.

"He tackled me and hurt me, so I've got something for him. For sure," Lamb said .

What that revenge looks like wasn’t clear. It could be Lamb saying that he’s going to hurt Phillips in some way, or he hopes that’s he’ll pop off on the stat sheet and go for 100-plus yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Either way, the contention between these two promises to yield some entertaining football.

Lamb will also be looking to redeem himself after dropping two passes on the Cowboys’ final drive against the Eagles in Week 1. If you have Lamb on your fantasy football team, make sure he is starting.

He’ll probably put up some insane numbers.