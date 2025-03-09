CBS Announcer Chooses Worst Compliment Possible For JuJu Watkins

CBS Sports play-by-play broadcaster Lisa Byington made a horrendous mistake when she tried to praise USC guard Juju Watkins on Sunday.

Watkins’ Trojans and the UCLA Bruins were competing for the Big 10 title for women’s basketball (no that’s not a typo, though two years ago it would have been). UCLA ended up winning the game 72-67 , Watkins was her usual sensational self, dropping 29 points in the effort .

At one point in the second quarter, Watkins was shooting a pair of free throws when Byington decided to sing her praises. However, she used the worst comment possible to compliment her.

"JuJu Watkins has caught the women’s basketball world by storm," said Byington. "Certainly lit the world of Los Angeles on fire."

Oh, brother.

Any year but 2025, this would be okay. That’s a standard compliment you can give to any athlete. But not this year. This year, Los Angeles has literally been burning because of massive wildfires that have ravaged the city.

Needless to say, it’s way too soon to be using that kind of compliment for a Los Angeles-based athlete.

Social media quickly called out Byington for perhaps the worst announcer mistake so far this year.