VIDEO: Cavaliers Center Humbled By Big Tumble After Taunting Opponent

Cavs center Thomas Bryant thought he had the rookie, until he didn't.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant learned the hard way that karma moves quicker than Donovan Mitchell in transition.

Bryant was on the wrong side of a replay after backing down Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel for a hook shot.

The journeyman center couldn't resist an over-the-top celebration ... so Bryant flexed his way downcourt, hitting the "too small" gesture at the 20-year-old. Then, gravity struck. Hard.

Bryant tripped over thin air, barrel-rolling across the hardwood as he ran back on defense. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd went from cheers to raspberries … with the tumbling Bryant looking very small on the floor.

WATCH:

There's no question Bryant wishes he were riding the same high that Kon has all season.

The rook is leading the Rookie of the Year race, averaging 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. While Bryant celebrated his layup against a smaller defender, Knueppel celebrated his 100th made three-point shot in just 29 games.

Social media roasted the big man for celebrating too early.

"Ball don’t lie is undefeated. Don’t disrespect the opponent when you’re ‘Thomas Bryant,'" one fan posted on X.

The 6-foot-10 vet, who inked a deal with Cleveland this offseason to add some interior muscle, is not expected to do much from the limited scorer.

Go for the fist pump next time, pal.

