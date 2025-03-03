Cavaliers Player Hit With Big-Time Fine For Mocking Female Referee

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome is learning the ropes, including mastering the art of not trash-talking the refs.

The NBA hit Jerome with a $25,000 fine Monday after he fired off some sharp remarks at official Natalie Sago. She’d tagged him with a technical foul during Cleveland’s clash with Portland, sparking a great outburst from Jerome.

NBA exec Joe Dumars made the announcement:

"Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating …

"Jerome made his comments to the media following the Cavaliers' 133-129 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 2 at Rocket Arena."

Cavs players and fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday felt the whistles coming from Sago were too generous to Portland’s side, even though the Cavs and Trail Blazers attempted the same number of free throws (35).

The former first-round pick used Sago’s name during his post-game gripes with the officiating.

"Yeah, I thought the refs were really bad tonight. Especially Natalie [Sago]," Jerome shared on Sunday.

It's no surprise the league made a swift decision to fine Jerome based on his comments.

"She was really bad. So when stuff like that happens, they kind of lose control of the game. [You just have to] keep your head. I thought that first half was ridiculous. The third quarter was horrendous, and you just got to keep your head and keep playing."

Jerome tallied 25 points, five rebounds, six assists, and six steals in the overtime win over the Blazers. He's riding a cushy two-year, $5 million deal with the Cavs, so that $25K fine won't matter much in the long run.

The 27-year-old has become an ascending addition to the Cavs' already-stacked backcourt and will likely earn himself a respectable contract, either in Cleveland or elsewhere, this coming off-season.

