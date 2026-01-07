Suspects Tracked Down in Burglary Targeting Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Three suspects are now in custody following the $200,000 ransacking of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ Ohio home.

The arrests, announced Wednesday, follow an investigation into the heist that unfolded while Sanders was busy making his NFL debut.

Authorities say three individuals infiltrated the residence to strip it of valuables, while a fourth suspect, identified as the alleged getaway driver, remains a fugitive with an active warrant, as relayed by Fox News Digital.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office announced the latest development in a press release.

"The Medina County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into the crime and has successfully identified the three suspects that burglarized Mr. Sanders' residence, along with positively identifying the driver of the vehicle involved.

"Three of the suspects have been arrested and are currently in custody. The fourth suspect is at large with an active warrant for his arrest."

The thugs spent several minutes inside the residence, going through drawers and closets, as noted only by Digital.

The crime was also captured on surveillance footage, showing three masked thieves moving through Sanders' home, coinciding with Sanders' first taste of pro NFL action in a loss to Baltimore in Week 11.

Commenting on the matter, after the fact, Sanders said the following, "I know this is a trending topic that my house got broken into, but I'm in a mental space now to where it's not too much that can faze me, honestly, that's going on."

Not helping his case is Sanders' penchant for flashing bling before the cameras and on social media, making him an easy target amid a trend of break-ins for pro athletes.

The break-in at Sanders' residence was part of a trend of game-day heists targeting superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow.

The FBI, investigating the nationwide string of break-ins targeting athletes, warned that Latin American organized crews have been weaponizing Away schedules to strike the moment they know a home is guaranteed to be empty. Their primary method has been to actively track athletes' social media, according to federal agents.

In this case, Sanders was at home, and unlike other cases, no jewelry was stolen from his residence. In the NFL, eyes are watching you even when you aren't on the field.

