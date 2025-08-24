Carson Wentz Cuts Deal With Hometown Minnesota Vikings

NFL journeyman Carson Wentz has signed a deal with his childhood team.

After spending his last season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 , Wentz has played on four teams over the past four years (Colts, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs). He will now make it five in five years after signing a contract with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s unclear what the terms of the contract were.

The decision to sign Wentz comes shortly after a coinciding move in which Minnesota sent backup Sam Howell to the Eagles. For that trade , Philadelphia got an additional fourth-round pick, while Minnesota received a fifth and seventh round pick in return.

Wentz now joins a quarterback room with projected starter J.J. McCarthy, veteran Brett Rypien and rookie Max Brosmer.

Growing up , Wentz lived in North Dakota for a significant portion of his childhood. Since the Vikings were the closest NFL franchise to his home, he became a fan of the team. After a roundabout and bumpy pro football career, he’s coming back to his motherland.

Wentz has 22,410 passing yards and 153 touchdowns in 98 career games. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2017-18 season as a backup after tearing his ACL in the midst of an MVP-caliber season.