Carson Beck Makes Shocking Admission About His Academic Load

Imagine being in college and not taking any classes.

Some college athletes can do it all on the field and in the classroom. But for the past two years, Miami Hurricanes signal-caller Carson Beck hasn’t been able to — because he hasn’t had to.

On Monday night, Beck will play the final game of his college career in the CFP national title game against the Indiana Hoosiers. He will cap off a stellar career in which he posted stellar numbers at both Miami and Georgia.

But while his football career will get its curtain call in just over 24 hours, his academic career concluded about two years ago.

Don't believe me? Hear it from the quarterback himself.

"No class. I graduated two years ago," Beck said when asked if he had a class before the natty.

Okay, so that’s problematic for obvious reasons.

If an athlete is going to be playing in college, where academics are at least somewhat of a priority in football, then it would follow that he should be taking classes. But not taking one in two years? That’s absurd.

And I’m not the only one who thinks so.

College basketball is broken in many ways. Chasing money through NIL only amplifies the selfishness of players. You have guys playing six years of their specific sport. And now you have guys who can play for two years without being in a classroom? That’s absurd.

At least Hurricanes fans won’t have to worry about Beck prioritizing a paper deadline over the game tomorrow!