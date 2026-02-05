Carolina Panthers Rookie Star Catches Heat, Apologizes For Slur Ahead Of NFL Honors

Carolina Panthers star Tetairoa McMillan discovered in today's age that a hot mic is quicker to shut him down than any Pro Bowl cornerback.

The rookie sensation is in full damage control mode after a video went viral showing him dropping the N-word during a live charity broadcast.

The slip-up happened during the "Streamer Bowl," one of those pre-Super Bowl events where NFL stars play video games with Twitch influencers to boost their brand.

While locked into a game of Madden with streamers Yonna Jay and Tamir, the Hawaii-born wideout celebrated a big interception by shouting the N-word twice.

While the live stream only averaged about tens of thousands of viewers, the misstep caught fire. And the timing is a massive headache.

McMillan is expected in San Francisco on Thursday night as a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, which gets handed out tonight at the NFL Honors.

McMillan didn't wait long to address the noise, posting an apology to his Instagram story on Thursday.

"Yesterday, while on live stream, I used a term I should not have," McMillan shared on his Instagram, hours before the event. "There’s no excuse for what I said. I sincerely apologize for speaking thoughtlessly and will do better."

T-Mac spent the season looking like the league's next great playmaker, racking up 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns.

McMillan now has to navigate a PR storm on the biggest night of his young career.

The "gamer rage" moment could overshadow a standout season. The NFL Awards are tonight, watch when the ceremony kicks off at 9 p.m. (ET).

