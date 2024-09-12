Panthers Fans Leave Insane Comments On Team's 9/11 Tribute Post

Fans of the Carolina Panthers need to dial it back on social media.

The Panthers are currently 0-1 after starting the season with a 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The team looked absolutely awful.

Anyone who says different is simply lying to you. The Panthers and QB Bryce Young appear destined to have a horrible season.

While fans being outraged isn't unusual, what we saw Wednesday was simply unreal.

Panthers fans go viral with 9/11 jokes.

Wednesday was the 23-year anniversary of 9/11, and the Panthers posted a tribute on Instagram reminding people to never forget the horrific terrorist attack.

Thousands of Americans were murdered, and a massive war followed that claimed many more lives. How did Panthers fans react?

By claiming losing to the Saints was similar to the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil in history. Check out the absolutely insane comments below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.

While I love comedy as much as the next guys, there's a time and a place for everything. Hopping on Instagram and comparing a loss in the NFL to one of the darkest days in American history isn't exactly something people want to see.

The anniversary of 9/11 is a tough day for a lot of people. It's a tough day for the survivors, the families of those lost and for the soldiers whose lives were forever changed by the combat that followed.

I love jokes as much as the next person. In fact, the edgier the jokes, the better. But again, there's a time and a place for everything.

Using 9/11 to rip the Panthers isn't the time or the place, no matter how bad the team is.

Agree with my assessment of the situation? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.