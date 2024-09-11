Delta Force Member Shares Incredibly Powerful 9/11 Story: WATCH

Brad Thomas has one of the most powerful 9/11 stories you'll ever hear.

I've known Brad for a few years now, and he's one of the most down-to-Earth and humble dudes you'll ever meet. You wouldn't know it from talking to him, but Brad served in Delta Force for many years.

He was in the world's greatest counter-terrorism unit when 9/11 happened, and was one of the many operators responsible for responding to the slaughter of thousands of Americans at the hands of al-Qaeda.

One day, a box of patches of slain NYC firefighters showed up at his unit's headquarters, and those patches were worn by Unit operators as they "shellacked" the men responsible for the horrors of 9/11. Years later, he returned the patch to the firehouse it originated from with a simple message:

We've got your back no matter what.

The 23-year anniversary of 9/11 is the perfect time to hear this story if you haven't already heard it before. You can listen to Brad explain how it all went down in the video below (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Chills every single time I hear that story. It almost makes me want to cry. Be thankful a lot of great people answered the call to defend this country and avenge those we lost.

Make sure to follow along at all the socials below for more pro-America content:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts