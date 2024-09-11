There's One Story Every American Needs To Know On The 9/11 Anniversary

Wednesday is the 23-year anniversary of 9/11, and there's one story I came back to every year.

Thousands of Americans were killed on September 11, 2001 when al-Qaeda terrorists launched a horrific attack against civilian targets and the Pentagon.

The Twin Towers collapsed after being hit by hijacked planes, the Pentagon was hit and United Flight 93 went down in Pennsylvania after heroic passengers stormed the cockpit.

It was a dark day, and years of war followed. However, amid all the carnage, chaos and pain, there's one story that is incredibly inspiring:

The story of the man in the red bandana.

Welles Crowther was an American hero.

Welles Crowther was a former Boston College lacrosse player working in the South Tower when it was struck by a plane.

Crowther had made the decision to leave his desk job and pursue a job as a firefighter. He'd never live to fulfill that dream because he died saving strangers.

Amid the blood, smoke and fire, Crowther led waves of people out of the South Tower using a red bandanna to get their attention. His bravery is the stuff of legend, and a documentary about his selfless actions is something I watch every single year on 9/11.

He represents the best of America. Watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That documentary is a punch to the gut every single time I watch it. Everyone wants to think they'd be a hero, but in reality, nobody knows until the time comes to step up.

When the time came for Welles Crowther to step up and save the people around him, he did it without hesitation. He gave his life so that people he didn't even know could live.

That's the kind of spirit that is simply unbreakable. That's the spirit that makes America the greatest country on Earth.

On this day, take a moment to remember and honor all the heroes who stepped up on 9/11. We will never forget them and we are all grateful for their sacrifice. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.