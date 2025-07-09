Carolina Hurricanes Hat Collaboration With Raleigh MLB Group Has Slight Problem

There are plenty of cities around the country that would love to scoop up a Major League Baseball expansion franchise or maybe welcome a team by way of relocation.

Nashville is always discussed as a frontrunner, as is Orlando (they even have a name picked out: Orlando Dreamers. I love the idea of a team in Orlando, but man, that name stinks), and Charlotte has come up at times as well.

Speaking of North Carolina, Raleigh is also trying to get an MLB club, and they've even partnered with the city's only current major professional team, the Carolina Hurricanes, for a line of hats to promote the idea of big league baseball coming to town.

The hats are neat, but there's a problem that hockey fans will pick up right away, and it stems from what happens when you try to make a traditional, interlocking baseball cap logo out of the Carolina Hurricanes' initials, "C" and "H."

You might already know where this is headed.

Now, those are some very nice looking hats, and that would make for a pretty damn cool baseball team logo; especially with the hurricane warning flags in there… if it didn't already look a heck of a lot like the logo the Montreal Canadiens have been using for more than a hundred years.

Of course, since this is the internet, people noticed and let the folks at MLB Raleigh know that they may have accidentally copied someone's homework.

I mean, they really are sharp-looking lids, but didn't someone — perhaps on the Hurricanes side of the equation — raise a hand and say, "Uh… these look a little familiar."

Still, I bet you there will be many folks trying to "cop" one of these, as the kids say, and hey, maybe they can convince the Durham Bulls to wear them for batting practice or something.