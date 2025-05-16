Carolina Hurricanes Brutally Roast Washington Capitals After Advancing To ECF

I can’t stand the Carolina Hurricanes, never have, never will. But my goodness, their social media team is the best in the NHL, and it ain’t close.

Last night, the Canes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 to win the series in five games . In doing so, they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, and they will play the winner of the Panthers-Maple Leafs series.

If you know anything about the Carolina social media team, you know that material like this serves as fantastic inspiration for the team to work with. Of course, they need far less to put out top-tier content, but they used the series-clinching win to come up with this masterpiece.

The small print reads "speak in whispers," and they removed the caps lock and shift button from the keyboard.

I mean seriously, who comes up with this kind of stuff? That level of creativity and cleverness is off the charts. I hate the Hurricanes, but how can you not love the social media team?

This isn’t just a one-off either, they've got countless examples of creating content gold.

On the same day that Alex Ovechkin broke the NHL scoring record against the New York Islanders, they didn’t post a congratulatory message like most teams did. Instead, they posted this beauty.

Or how about this one? In last year’s playoffs , the Hurricanes were eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round. They lost just hours before Scottie Scheffler got arrested , so they came up with this.

And when they won a playoff game against the New Jersey Devils last month, this made waves on social media.

Whoever is running the ship in that department needs a raise, because they are creating masterpiece after masterpiece.