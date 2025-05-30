F1 Drivers Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso React To Alex Palou’s Indy 500 Win

Alex Palou has been the talk of the motorsports world after his impressive drive to victory in the Indianapolis 500 this week, and that has led to some high praise from some of his fellow Spanish countrymen racing in Formula 1.

F1 happens to be in Spain this weekend, Williams' Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso were asked about Palou after he became the first Spanish driver to win the Indy 500.

"I think someone that is capable of winning in Indy, winning the Indy 500, at least he should be given the chance to show what he can do in Formula 1 at some point," Sainz said, per RACER's Chris Medland. "And if he's quick enough in Formula 1, then he should be welcome in Formula 1.

"I think he got to test the McLaren car a few times. I always rated Alex very highly because I was his teammate in cadet karting and he was very quick! But honestly speaking, what he's doing in America is something really admirable. I think to dominate the way he's dominating, you have to be very good. Formula 1 is a completely different discipline, different world, but I don't have anything else than respect and admiration for what Alex is doing in Indy."

Alonso — who has competed in the Indy 500 a couple of times himself, echoed Sainz's sentiments.

"Great for Spain, first of all, great for him. To have the Indy 500 now after winning the series in IndyCar for a few consecutive seasons, and now leading the championship as well. So he’s doing great there," Alonso said. "I know most of the drivers would dream about a Formula 1 seat and having a career here, but he had the opportunity in IndyCar, and he maximized every single day there.

"He’s a legend in IndyCar, and he will always be a legend in IndyCar, so I think he’s not missing Formula 1, and I’m very happy for him because he’s a very, very talented driver. We are just following here with a lot of respect – and as a fan, because I was watching the race on Sunday and hoping he would finally make it, and he did it, so happy for him."

Would F1 Be A Good Move For Alex Palou?

Alex Palou is one of the most talked-about drivers on the planet right now, not just because of his Indy 500 win, but because of his complete dominance so far this season. So far, he has won five of the first six races of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Season.

So, it stands to reason that some F1 teams would take a look at Palou if they need a driver for 2026, especially Cadillac, which is a cousin to IndyCar team Andretti Global.

But, would jumping ship from IndyCar — where Palou is already considered one of the all-time greats — to F1 be a good move?

It's tough to say.

On one hand, there's an allure to Formula 1, but if Palou made that switch, there's a good chance he wouldn't be competing for wins, let alone championships.

While new engine and technical regulations for 2026 might mix up the pecking order, Palou could find himself stuck with a midfield team, something that would be far less appealing than racing for Chip Ganassi Racing, one of the top dogs in IndyCar.

So, we'll see how it pans out, but IndyCar — especially as the series grows in popularity and continues to produce some of the best racing on the planet — is a great spot for Palou.