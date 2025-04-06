Carla Bernat Escuder Talks Bananas And Celebratory Tattoo After Winning Augusta National Women's Amateur

Carla Bernat Escuder became a legend of the women's amateur game with her final round 68 to win the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur. The Spaniard executed the go-to game plan at Augusta National by making birdies on each of the four Par 5s. While her game did plenty of talking down the stretch, she delivered one of the most memorable post-round press conferences the home of the Masters has witnessed in recent years.

Bernat Escuder was, understandably, visibly nervous coming down the stretch on Saturday afternoon. A bogey on the Par 4 17th made the closing hole that much more interesting as the Kansas State golfer needed a par to earn the victory, while a bogey would put her in a playoff with Asterisk Talley.

After finding the fairway with her tee shot on the 18th, Bernat Escuder let out a huge sigh of relief and a laugh with her caddie on the teebox. After an impressive two-putt to close things out, you could almost see the weight being lifted off of her shoulders, and with the title officially hers, she soaked in the winning moment with a perfectly candid session with the media.

When asked how she plans to celebrate the win, Bernat Escuder began her answer in typical fashion by talking about a nice dinner, but then brought up some potential new ink.

"Just probably go to dinner with all the people that came to watch me. I kind of want to stay here to watch the Masters, but I don't know if I will be able. And maybe a tattoo. We'll see," Bernat Escuder said with a smile.

"I was thinking maybe the flower of Augusta, but I need to decide on that, it's a big, big decision," she explained.

A potential celebratory tattoo wasn't the only comment from the 21-year-old that got a laugh out of the press.

Throughout the broadcast, Bernat Escuder was seen leaning on her caddie to keep things light between some of the biggest shots of her career. The two shared a lengthy conversation at one point late in the round, which most assumed had something, anything to do with the golf being played, but instead it was just some talk about a banana.

"I think we were going over the banana we just dated," Bernat Escuder said. "She was like ‘the power of the banana,’ and it was for the Par 5."

A potential new tattoo, a memorable banana, and an all-time day at the most-famous golf course on Eaarth. Have yourself a Saturday, Carla.