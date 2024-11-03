NHL Star's Wife Votes For Donald Trump, Says Kamala Harris Isn't Intelligent Or Capable

Angela Price, the wife of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, is standing her ground and addressing her critics after she shared that she has voted for former President Donald Trump ahead of Election Day. Not only did she share her support of Trump, but also explained why she doesn't see Kamala Harris as a promising candidate.

Price held a Q&A session on Instagram where she answered a wide range of questions. While many avoid political questions, Price elected to dive right in when asked about her admission that she had voted for Donald Trump.

"Are you actually going to vote for Donald Trump," one of the questions read. "Already did," Price responded.

She later posted a video on her Instagram Stories claiming that people have told her to "go to hell" for simply voting for the former President, which sounds about right from the oh-so-tolerable left.

"It’s frustrating when people feel like they have to unfollow or criticize me for voting for Trump. Are we so self-absorbed that we cannot accept differing opinions? Embracing diverse perspectives is what will ultimately make us stronger," she explained on Instagram. "We must engage in respectful dialogue, challenge each other, and refrain from creating further division. It is easy to point fingers and blame the other side for being divisive, but we are all responsible for perpetuating this cycle."

While Price had been a big-time supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., she explained why she elected to vote from Trump, which has plenty to do with Harris not being an "intelligent" person.

"I have been very vocal about my support for (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), left or right he was going to get my vote," Price explained. "His dedication to improving healthcare aligns with my own values, as I believe that our health is the most important issue. If we do not address the rising rates of chronic disease, everything else becomes insignificant. We owe it to our children to fight for this."

"While I do believe that Trump would be a strong leader for our country, I have also been impressed by Vance and his potential. As for the possibility of Kamala becoming the first female president, I have reservations. I envision our first female president as a powerful, intelligent, and capable individual who will make a lasting impact. Unfortunately, I do not believe that Kamala embodies these qualities."

Angela and Carey Price have been married since 2013 and have three children together.