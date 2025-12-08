Cardinals Jonathan Gannon Looking Like The Next NFL Coach On His Way Out

Arizona has been blown out by NFC West rivals and sits at 3-10 with longest current skid in conference

The results speak for themselves and against Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon:

This season, the Cardinals have been swept by NFC West division rivals Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. And on Sunday, when the Cardinals got blown out by the Los Angeles Rams, it served as a blaring statement of just how far from competitive Gannon's team is.

So, yes, Gannon is on the hot seat now, and the only thing that might be saving him from being dismissed before this season is over is the relative head coaching inexperience on his staff.

Cardinals Losses Speak For Themselves

No, that is not coming from a club source. We weren't quite there on Sunday evening. But, again, the results are speaking loud enough to drown out sourcing anyway.

The Cardinals lost 45-17 to the Rams on Sunday.

They lost 41-22 against the 49ers in their last meeting with that team.

And they lost 44-22 in their last meeting against the Seahawks.

So, the Cardinals have lost by a combined 130-61 in their last meeting against the teams they must beat to be relevant.

And the tough part about that is Gannon is a defensive coach, but his team's defense is getting beat, as he said, with the right hand and left hand. And so a couple of important questions:

Why Would Cardinals Keep Gannon?

Why is this happening?

And why does Gannon deserve to stick around to make it stop?

Let's take the second question first. Gannon is clearly in trouble. He's been on the job three seasons and never been to the postseason. He's not had a winning season and it's not happening this year either, because the team is 3-10.

But that record suggests Arizona is better than they are because they have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

A case can be made Gannon's team is actually the worst team in the NFC right now and five consecutive losses, which is the longest current skid in the NFC, is exhibit A.

Coach Points To Players Fundamentals

"You got to play better than that," Gannon lamented.

That actually was something of a theme during his six-minute meeting with reporters after this loss. Gannon made the point that the team is not making enough plays, and not playing good complementary football.

Gannon said he was going to spend Sunday evening looking at the team's defensive tape.

"We put them in the right spots, but I'm sure it's going to be a lot of fundamentals and technique that we're not getting executed at a high enough level," Gannon said.

Weird, because a lot of that sounds like the players are not getting the job done. And they're obviously not. But I didn't hear much self-evaluation.

"It's not OK, it's not acceptable by me, by any of us in there, and we'll get back to work tomorrow," was Gannon's one comment that pointed at himself.

Gannon Says It'll Get Fixed

He mentioned the team has faced "a lot of adversity."

Welcome to the NFL, coach.

Kyler Murray battled a foot injury since before he went on injured reserve on Nov. 5 and Gannon announced last week the quarterback is not returning this season. But one must wonder how not having the starting quarterback has turned the Arizona defense into jello against the AFC West.

That one is on Gannon.

The Cardinals are 1-6 at home this year. That, by the way, is not pleasing to ownership that writes the checks or fans who pay the bills. So, what was Gannon's message to fans?

"We'll come out the other side," he said. "We will. I know that."

Not if he's not around.