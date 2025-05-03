Cardinals Getting Dragged For Head-Scratching Double-Header During Blues-Jets Game 7

Saturday's game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium has been postponed because of rain. So, naturally, the team decided that the best course of action was to play a doubleheader the following day.

However, there's a problem with this, and it concerns the other major professional team in town, the St. Louis Blues.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The two teams will bump up the start of Sunday's game by an hour so that it starts just after noon local time, while the second part of the split double-header will take place at 5:15.

Aaaaaand this is where the problem comes in…

The Blues are headed to Game 7 in their first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets, and if the atmosphere for Game 6 at the Enterprise Center taught us anything, it's that St. Louis is fired up about hockey.

As they should be. From the 4 Nations Face-Off break in February through the end of the season, the Blues had the best record in hockey. Going into the series against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Jets, there was a real chance we could see an upset. That looks even more possible given that the Blues dominated Game 6 to force Game 7 by a score of 5-2, lighting up Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck with all five goals on just 23 shots.

Now, it's important to note that Game 7 is in Winnipeg, not St. Louis, but did the Cardinals not consider that maybe — just maybe — people might want to see the Blues potentially clinch a playoff series rather than watch the backend of an early May doubleheader?

Apparently not, but Mets beat writer Tim Healey sure thought of it.

According to ESPN, the Cardinals are averaging 28,637 fans per game this season, and it will be interesting to see if competing directly with the Blues-Jets game cuts into that.