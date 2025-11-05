Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon Goes Three Different Directions On QB Decision In 24-Hour Span

Jonathan Gannon admits he would stick with Jacoby Brissett even if Kyler Murray were healthy

Welcome to the confusing and ambiguous starting quarterback situation being authored by Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

In the span of 24 hours, Gannon made it clear that …

Kyler Murray Status In Flux

When Kyler Murray is recovered and healthy from a foot sprain, he will remain the starter.

And that Jacoby Brissett is starting on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks even though Murray has a chance to be active.

And that even if Murray were healthy now, the coach would stick with Brissett.

Like, where is this dude going to land next?

Let's start at the beginning: Murray's problem is reportedly a version of a Lisfranc injury he's been nursing since Week 5. Murray hasn't played since then, and in the meantime, Brissett has been the starting quarterback.

Brissett Good In Murray Absence

In the three games Murray has missed, the Cardinals' offense hasn't skipped a beat. In some regards – particularly in incorporating receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. – the unit has looked better.

Brissett, in his last three starts, traded touchdown pass for touchdown pass against Daniel Jones, with both finishing the game with 2 scoring passes and one interception. He outplayed Green Bay's Jordan Love in a loss.

And, on Monday night, he outplayed Dak Prescott in a Cardinals win over the Cowboys.

After that victory, Gannon began his confusing journey. Asked if he would consider keeping Brissett as the QB when Murray returns, Gannon shut down the issue unambiguously.

"Nothing’s changed on that," he said, meaning Murray remains the team's starter when healthy. "That’s how I feel."

As reporters pressed the issue, Gannon pushed back.

"I’ve got nothing to add on that, guys," he said. "Like I said, nothing’s changed."

Jacoby Brissett Starts Sunday

Fine. Message received.

Except on Tuesday afternoon, Gannon sent a different message. Wait … He sent two different messages.

At his press conference, he announced Brissett would start on Sunday against Seattle and Murray would keep working on his "health bucket," whatever that means in English if it doesn't mean rehabilitation.

Gannon added that his decision on not starting Murray had to do with the quarterback's health. But then things got murky.

Gannon Changes, Then Deflects

The coach was asked what had changed from just the night before.

"Not much," Gannon said. "I do like how we're operating as an offense. In my mind, I take all the variables that I have to make a decision and make the decision when I need to. I think we're doing a pretty good job on offense. I like what the offense is doing right now."

So, let's do this again. Does Gannon plan to go back to Murray as the starter once he's healthy?

"(I’m focused on) Seattle," he said.

This is beginning to sound like a congressional hearing where the witness answers uncomfortable questions by addressing a totally different topic applicable only on another planet.

The Truth Comes Out

But now the bombshell truth:

Speaking to arizonasports.com, Gannon was asked if it's safe to say that even if Murray was healthy, he'd stick with Brissett?

"Yeah, I mean, that's, you know, a hypothetical to me, but, yeah, I like where we are with the offense right now moving forward," Gannon said.

So, Gannon has a soft benching on his hands. It would be a full-on benching if the team's highest-paid player were healthy because the coach would be starting the hot quarterback – which happens to be Brissett.

So, what does this all mean?

No Decision Permanent

My guess is it means Gannon will be asked about this again this week. And he might give two other different answers. We have, after all, seen this coach walk things back, even this season.

And even if Gannon is committed to Brissett now, we're not convinced he'd remain committed beyond his most recent performance. That means Brissett probably will keep the job as long as he continues to play well.

But he might also lose the job if he has a setback.

Unfortunately for Brissett, the possibility of a setback is real this week because the Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the NFL, with the second-best run defense and fifth-best scoring defense that yields only 18.8 points per game.

So, stay tuned because the Cardinals quarterback situation is very much in flux.