Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon Fined $100,000 For Sideline Exchange With Player Who Made Dumb Mistake

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon is being fined $100,000 by the team as punishment for having an uncomfortable exchange with running back Emari Demercado on the sideline on Sunday.

The NFL released a statement Tuesday evening saying the club's sanction closes the matter.

"We have been in contact with the NFLPA, and the club, which addressed the matter," the NFL said in a statement. "There is no further action from the league."

Gannon Apologized Monday

The fine comes on the heels of Gannon apologizing for the incident which took place during Arizona's 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

In the fourth quarter, with Arizona holding a 21-6 lead, Demercado took off on what at first appeared to be a 72-yard touchdown run.

Except that Demercado dropped the football before he and the ball broke the plain of the goal line. The play, originally ruled a touchdown, was changed to a 71-yard run and a fumble.

Because the ball went out of the end zone, the play was ruled a touchback for the Titans instead of a touchdown for the Cardinals.

The Titans took over at their own 20-yard line.

Unclear How Physical Gannon Got

And Demercado headed to the sideline dejected. There, he was being consoled by a teammate when an obviously angry Gannon approached and began to remonstrate with the running back.

At one point it becomes obvious Gannon made contact with the third-year player. It's unclear if he shoved, punched, or otherwise put his hands on Demercado, but there was definitely contact.

That didn't go over well in some sectors of the Cardinals fan base. And Gannon apologized for it the following day – Monday.

Gannon Apologizes To Demercado

"I actually woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly," Gannon said on Monday. "At a team meeting I addressed it. I apologized to Emari. I apologized to the team.

"I just told them I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there. Obviously, like I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during a game and kind of lead the charge on that.

"So what happened is not really who I am and want to be and I told the guys that today. So, it's a mistake by me and it's like everybody in there. Everybody made some type of mistake [Sunday], which culminates to why we didn't win the game."

Now to the old school crowd:

Some of you will remember watching old-time high school or even college coaches grab players by the face mask. Or forcefully shoving players on the should pads.

We've all seen it.

Fine Removes Possibility Of Legal Action

(It cost Woody Hayes his job when he did it to an opposing Clemson player at the Gator Bowl as well as his own player who intervened).

So, some in the get-off-my-lawn generation – to which I belong – may think this is the Cardinals being soft for fining the coach who was mad over a blunderhead move.

The problem is the NFL is a professional league and its players have a union that represents them. And the union has lawyers. And the players have agents.

So stuff like this doesn't just go away. It doesn't merely become a funny memory unless everyone makes the specter of legal action or a union grievance go away.

That's what just happened.