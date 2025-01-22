Capitals TJ Oshie Responds To People Who Were Upset Over His Pro-Trump Post

President Donald Trump took office for his second term on Monday which made some people very happy while others simply went about their business as usual. And then there's those who were very unhappy.

Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie — who has been sidelined this year with injury — seemed to fall into the happy camp, or at least was proud to support his nation's president.

Makes sense. I mean, Oshie himself is an American Olympic hero thanks to his legendary shootout performance during the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Oshie shared a photo of the President along with the caption "God Bless America" followed by an American flag emoji.

Pretty harmless, right? Just a guy who loves his country celebrating a peaceful transition of power.

Well, this is the internet we're talking about, so Oshie showing support for his country — which, like it or not, is once again led by Donald Trump — angered some folks.

So, the Caps forward decided to clear the air (which he shouldn't have had to do, but people are nuts), but did so by offering some choice words to the haters and even worked in a stellar reference to the the movie Miracle and the 1980 Miracle on Ice team.

"That escalated quickly! To be clear I love America and Americans on both sides of the aisle and always will," Oshie wrote. "Yeah even you in the negative comments you little stinkers. I choose to respect everyone until you prove me otherwise. If it makes you feel better to chirp me over the internet it’s cool. Although I don’t see the honor in it and it seems silly. To the people worried about my daughters thank you for your concern. All four of my kids will grow up with Parents who support them, tell them they love them every day, teach them to be strong and above all to be good and kind people."

He capped this off with the pièce de resistance: some words for those who decided to get rid of their TJ Oshie replica sweaters because of the post (which is a weird move, but whatever).

"P.S. For those throwing out jerseys… maybe just scrape off the name and number. Remember the name on the front is a hell of a lot more important than the one on the back," he wrote. "Love you guys today and always! God Bless America."

Sure, people may not agree with him, but others are proud of the United States and the direction it's now headed in. This included Finnish-born NHL legend Teemu Selanne who shared the same image as Oshie.