NHL Player's Brother Stuns Locker Room With Beer-Fueled, 'Shoresy'-Style Lineup Read

Now THIS is how you announce the lineup...

The Washington Capitals absolutely curb-stomped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Friday night, and I think we all knew it was coming.

Even though the Blackhawks beat the Capitals one week earlier in a shootout, I think we all probably would've picked the Caps in this one.

I'm not talking about where each stands in the standings or on the injury front; I'm just talking about the Hall of Fame-level line-up-read the Capitals got before the game.

Lots of NHL teams do fathers' trips, mothers' trips, and sibling trips, but the Capitals did something I don't recall seeing before, and that was a mentors' trip.

That just broadens the scope of who players can invite on the road with them, and for this trip, Caps forward Nic Dowd invited his brother, Josh.

Well, Josh stole the show when asked to read the lineup, dropping a performance straight out of the show, Shoresy.

I mean, the second he enters the room, you know magic is about to happen.

Even with the slight slip-up with the beer — you try prepping a beer for a shot-gunning on the first try with Alex Ovechkin watching you — that was one of the best line-up readings I've ever seen.

There's no way that the Blackhawks could've seen that before the game started, but if they had, they could've saved themselves some time and not even laced up their skates. After Josh Dowd's stellar lineup card performance, there was no way the Capitals were losing that one.

The Caps had a three-goal first period thanks to that dose of beer-fueled locker room adrenaline, with Nic Dowd getting an assist on the second goal.

Five different players found the back of the net for Washington, including Alex Ovechkin, who potted his 19th goal of the season.

The Capitals' next game is Sunday in Nashville, so let's see if they turn to Josh Dowd to get them jump-started once again.