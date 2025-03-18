Capitals Likely Won't Sit Alex Ovechkin For Load Management Reason, But It's Gross That It Even Came Up

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is just 8 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record of 894 tucks, and believe it or not — with history very much in his sights — someone brought up the most disgusting two words in all of sports.

Load. Management.

Honestly, even typing that makes my stomach turn like I'm Tracy Morgan at a Knicks game.

Whenever an NBA vs. NHL debate came up, the trump card all hockey fans have is load management. Everyone hates it, and while you'll occasionally see some NHLers sit late in the year with their playoff fate sealed, it still feels dirty.

However, to even consider sitting the Great 8 for load management purposes while he's on the precipice of history seems downright un-hockey-like.

Phew. I like that Caps head coach Spencer Carberry laughed that suggestion off. Meanwhile, Mike Babcock would be licking his lips and rubbing his hands together at the thought of making a guy miss a milestone by benching him.

Anyway, as much as I don't like it, it's a fair question, and I understand why the Caps might be considering the idea of giving Ovechkin a breather as they begin the sprint to the finish Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

He'll still pass Gretzky, even if it's early next season, and the team will want all hands on deck given that they're in a position to make a run to the Stanley Cup Final, something most of us didn't see coming.

In fact, I didn't expect this to happen again in the Ovechkin era.

Speaking of which, Ovechkin is 39 years old and not getting any younger so it stands to reason they don't want him worn down.

But remember, he's a freak of nature who subsists on Subway sandwiches and Flamin' Hot Cheetos and is about to break a record once thought to be untouchable and he does it while playing an ultra-physical style.

I think he can stand to play a few extra regular season games and will be no worse for wear.