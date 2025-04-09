Canucks Had Wildest Comeback Ever On Tuesday Night

I don't know that there's a team in the NHL that has had as strange of a year as the Vancouver Canucks. It was, without question, a disappointing season and a step back for Rick Tochett's team. On that was filled with locker room turmoil, key injuries, and lackluster play.

And while it looks like the Canucks will be getting an early summer, seeing as they're currently six points out of the second wild card spot in the western conference with just four games left to play, they did just drop one of the wildest comebacks in league history on Tuesday night.

The Canucks played host to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, a team that looks like a serious Stanley Cup contender.

So, given the two clubs' differing fortunes, seeing the Canucks trailing with about a minute left in regulation wouldn't have been too surprising. The Stars had already tacked on an empty-netter to extend their lead to 5-2, and at that point, all they needed to do was run out the clock.

But then Aatu Raty scored at the 19:00 minute mark to pull the Canucks within two.

Then, thirty seconds later, Pius Suter scored to pull within one.

Then 23 seconds later, Suter said, "It's cool, guys; I've got this" and knotted the game at 5-5.

The game went to overtime, and just under four minutes into the extra frame, Kiefer Sherwood called game to cap off one of the most miraculous comebacks in NHL history.

How about that one?

As you saw in that tweet from the league, never in the entire 100-plus-year history of the National Hockey League has a team come back from a three-goal deficit in the final minute of play.

That win helped keep her Canucks playoff hopes alive, even if they are essentially on life support.