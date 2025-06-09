WNBA Legend Destroys Angel Reese/Caitlin Clark Rivalry Narrative With Blunt Comments: WATCH

Candace Parker doesn't seem to think Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are rivals.

The two WNBA players have been viewed by many as rivals going back to their time in college, and that narrative has followed them to the pros.

Games between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky are easily the most interesting in the league. However, are the two actually rivals?

Parker isn't buying it.

Candace Parker perfectly sums up reality of Clark/Reese rivalry.

The issue at hand is that Clark is a generational talent who has changed the trajectory of the WNBA forever. Angel Reese, to be polite, isn't close to being the same player.

Parker seems to see it the same way.

"I just think it's like comparing apples and oranges. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese? It's like, what are we doing...I'm not falling into that. I'm not into the comparison. I think there are a number things Angel can improve on. Will improve on in the situation she's in, and I think Caitlin Clark has done that even in her first year in terms of being that floor general," Parker said during an interview with Jemele Hill.

She further added, "I think the thing about Caitlin, yeah, she can shoot from the logo, but she makes her team better."

You can watch her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's pretty obvious to anyone with eyes Reese and Clark aren't similar players. They're not similar in talent, position, style and impact.

Angel Reese is shooting 30.9% from the field this season through seven games. The video below is a real play from an actual WNBA game.

Give it a watch and have a good chuckle.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark, who is currently out with an injury, is must-watch TV whenever she plays, dominated as a rookie and has already made big strides in year two of her pro career.

Do you believe Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are rivals or has the former pulled way far ahead? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.