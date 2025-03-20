Canadiens Prospect Ivan Demidov Benched By KHL Team, Could It Mean He's Headed To North America?

One of the biggest NHL prospects outside of North America is Montreal Canadiens draft pick Ivan Demidov.

He has been tearing up the KHL this season, but some odd decision-making on behalf of his team has some people thinking that his arrival in North America could be closer than originally thought.

The Habs selected Demidov in the first round, 5th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft and he is expected to be a pretty big piece of the puzzle as the team looks to become a contender again in the very tough Atlantic Division.

However, despite being considered NHL-ready, Demidov spent this season playing in his native Russia with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL.

It was an impressive season for the 19-year-old who put up 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points in 64 games, which makes him the top-scorer on a St. Petersburg squad that is having a rough season, and made him break the league's under-20 scoring record.

This is why some eyebrows were raised when it was announced that the team is healthy scratching Demidov and plans to do so through the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

Telling your top scorer to go eat chicken fingers in the press box is an odd choice, even if the team isn't expected to make any kind of run through the Gagarin Cup (yes, named after the cosmonaut) playoffs.

However, the season wraps up this weekend, and Demidov's current KHL deal ends at the end of May.

So… could that mean that Montreal could be working a deal to bring Demidov to town early?

Well, that doesn't sound like it'll be the case. According to a report from RG, Demidov will continue to play in the MHL — one step below the KHL — if SKA St. Petersburg gets eliminated from the postseason.

It doesn't sound like Demidov will be making an early Canadiens debut, but stranger things have happened. Last year, the Philadelphia Flyers managed to work a deal that brought Calder Trophy contender Matvei Michkov to the NHL years ahead of schedule.