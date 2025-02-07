Canadians Are Still So Hot Under The Collar They’re Being Reminded Not To Boo Children

People are still so fired up in the Great White North that they might start melting some ice caps if they keep it up, and now, officials in Quebec are having to remind people not to boo American players at the biggest youth hockey tournament on the planet.

As you are no doubt aware, the US placed some tariffs on goods from Canada recently (then walked them back for thirty days) and it angered a lot of Canadians.

Which I get… but let's not pretend decisions and leadership up there didn't play a role in getting to that point.

But I'm not here to talk economics or geopolitics, I'm here to talk about how this has affected one of the things I am qualified to discuss: hockey.

The tariffs lead to fans booing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and that seems to have gotten and that caught the mayor of Quebec City's attention because one of the city's big annual events — the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament — is coming up next week.

If you're not familiar with youth hockey, that tournament is a big deal and is hockey's version of the Little League World Series.

Playing in it is an honor. Hell, trying out for a team that goes to that tournament and not even getting a callback is an honor… and I'm not just saying that because it's what happened to me when I was 12.

That's fine, I guess the Hershey Jr. Bears didn't want the crispest breakout passer the peewee game has ever seen. Their loss.

These are 11 and 12-year-old kids coming to town to play in this and that's why Mayor Bruno Marchand wanted to remind Canadians not to boo American children.

"Booing peewees, going after people who come here to visit, to spend money here in our restaurants, our hotels, our events, would be a very bad idea," he said after noting that he understood the urge to "send a message," per City News Everywhere.

I'm just going to go out on a limb and say that the 11 and 12-year-olds have nothing to do with the tariffs. They probably couldn't even spell it (it is hard to spell, by the way; you want to put two R's in the middle). They just want to play some puck, then go back to the hotel in the evening and rip some Fortnite while housing crappy Quebecois Papa John's pizza.

Good on the mayor for reminding folks to let kids be kids.