Can ESPN Keep Stephen A. Smith Off 'Inside the NBA'?

Prediction: Stephen A. Smith will be a full-time member of “Inside the NBA" by the time his current contract ends.

"Inside the NBA" is arguably the most popular sports studio show of this generation, and for the first time since its inception, it will debut on ESPN on Wednesday night. As part of an agreement with ESPN, TNT will continue to produce the program with the same cast: host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith.

Both networks claim that ESPN will simply air what TNT produces with minimal editorial input. Given the show’s success, there’s little reason for ESPN to make changes early on. Still, it’s hard to believe ESPN won’t eventually try to influence the program, especially since it will now air before and after some of the network’s biggest broadcasts, including Christmas Day, the conference finals, and the NBA Finals.

Fans are already concerned that the partnership will lead to Stephen A. Smith joining Barkley and the rest of the crew — and their concerns are justified.

ESPN executive Burke Magnus said this summer that the network has no plans to add Smith to "Inside the NBA." That may be true for now, but it doesn’t mean it will stay that way.

Over the past decade, ESPN has made Smith the face of the network and rewarded him with a five-year, $100 million contract this year. As a result, he appears everywhere — eventually.

Given that Smith has been an analyst on recent NBA Finals broadcasts, it’s hard to imagine he won’t try to appear on "Inside the NBA" at some point. And unless ESPN leadership changes, the network will likely push TNT to include him.

And that would be a mistake. Smith’s coverage of the Finals last June was widely criticized for focusing more on himself than on the games.

He also doesn't like to share the spotlight. That dynamic might work alongside Kendrick Perkins, but not with Charles Barkley, one of the few broadcasters who commands even more attention than Smith. Fans of "Inside the NBA" don’t want Barkley to take a backseat or to share the stage with Smith.

But while this may seem obvious to the average sports fan, ESPN may not see it that way. Consider that, after widespread criticism of Smith’s NBA pregame appearances last season, the network still added him to its "Monday Night Football" pregame show this fall. Reports say Smith will join the pregame crew in Dallas on Nov. 3 before the Cowboys-Cardinals game.

Say what you will about Smith's NBA commentary. He has covered the league for almost 30 years. Conversely, he has no real association with the NFL and often appears uninterested in discussing it. And yet, ESPN is now treating him like some expert on the NFL.

About eight years ago, ESPN tried Smith out on its NFL Sunday pregame show as well – another move widely panned by fans.

So no, it’s not hard to imagine Smith eventually shouting and arguing with NBA players on the "Inside the NBA" set. Maybe ESPN keeps him off this year, but what about next year—or the year after that? Or when Barkley finally retires, as he threatens to do each season?

Prediction: Stephen A. Smith will be a full-time member of "Inside the NBA" by the time his current contract ends. And everyone knows it.