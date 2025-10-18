Campbell University Football Inadvertently Discovers Blonde Coed Whose Rocket Leg Would Make Pat McAfee Proud

The real-life version of Lucy Draper might be roaming the campus of Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina. And if you don’t know who Lucy Draper is, shame on you.

Alright, since I’m a nice guy… Draper is the character played by Kathy Ireland in the ‘90s cinematic masterpiece, Necessary Roughness. A soccer player-turned-placekicker with good looks and a rocket leg.

But you already knew that, right?

Campbell University’s iteration makes Draper look like a practice squad player at best. The Fighting Camels stumbled upon Emma Jankowiak earlier this week while long snapper Vince Barefoot and kicker Aidan Bonde hurried around campus to have students and staff attempt ‘fire drill’ field goals to promote the Camels’ homecoming game set for Saturday afternoon.

That’s when the fellas stumbled upon Jankowiak, who unleashed a piss-missile that would surely empty Pat McAfee’s pockets if it were part of his GameDay Field Goal challenge.

See for yourselves (at the :24 second mark of the video) and then do as I did and double and triple check that Emma’s last name is indeed Jankowiak and not Janikowski, also known as "The Polish Cannon."

Campbell University Football Hosts New Hampshire On Saturday

She freakin’ nailed it. Emma could play for the Browns on Sundays. Trust me. I've watched enough terrible kicks on the shores of Lake Erie to know a good boot when I see one. Emma's got it. And let's not overlook the A+ operation of Barefoot and Bonde here. Without a perfect snap and hold, Jankowiak just might have sent that one into Barefoot's undercarriage like the first fire drill participant did.

If I'm giving out helmet stickers to the Camels, all three specialists are getting some lid love.

And while we're at it, is there a better long snapper-kicker combo of names than Barefoot and Bonde? Print the T-shirts, get these boys some NIL money. I mean, sure, Barefoot obviously fits better as the placekicker, but let's not nitpick here. Besides, if Vince were handling kicking duties with that last name, he'd almost have to kick shoeless. Doesn't matter. I've seen enough. I'm perfectly happy with the Law Firm of Barefoot & Bonde.

Jankowiak, by the way, can do more than just put the ball through the uprights. She's a freshman on the Camels' lacrosse team. And though her high-fiving skills (:30 second mark of the above video) leave something to be desired, her talent is undeniable.

Bonde and Barefoot will presumably handle the snapping/kicking duties on Saturday afternoon (with Jankowiak waiting in the wings) when the Fighting Camels try for their second-consecutive win. The school's homecoming parade is slated for noon and kickoff versus New Hampshire is scheduled for 3:30 ET.

This is a game worth attending. Chances are, you'll get a kick out of it.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com