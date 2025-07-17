Duke Phenom Makes Outrageous Claim About Blue Devils

Duke appeared in the Final Four last season.

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer thinks people aren't giving the Blue Devils the attention they deserve.

Boozer was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and he'll play a monster role for coach Jon Scheyer in his time in Durham.

He should slide in nicely with a re-stocked Blue Devils team that lost Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.

Cameron Boozer thinks Duke is overlooked.

Duke made the Final Four last season, but for some reason, Boozer thinks they might be overlooked.

"I think we have a special group. I think we're very overlooked right now, but once the season starts, that'll change for sure. ... I think just playing together, playing hard, defending, competing, we're going to be in a spot to get [to the Final Four] just like they did last year," Boozer told ESPN when discussing the upcoming season.

A truly delusional take from Cameron Boozer. Comically detached from reality. If there's one team that is never overlooked in college basketball, it's Duke.

They're the definition of a blue-blood program. Scheyer could run out there with a high school roster and they'd still probably start the season ranked.

This reminds me of when Nick Saban would try to convince his Alabama teams they weren't going to crush everyone they faced.

Furthermore, Duke added a ridiculous amount of talent going into next season. Below are their incoming freshman:

Cameron Boozer: Five Star

Nikolas Khamenia: Five Star

Dame Sarr: Five Star

Cayden Boozer: Four Star

Sebastian Wilkins: Four Star

Dame Sarr used to play in the Spanish ACB - the second-best pro basketball league in the world behind only the NBA.

Duke is loaded with future pros. What is Boozer watching to think the Blue Devils aren't respected?

Do you think Duke is being overlooked? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.